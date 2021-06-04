Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2888
I wonder if he was calling for his Mummy
Another blue tit photo and I suspect there will be more to follow in the coming days.
4th June 2021
4th Jun 21
0
0
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
8733
photos
222
followers
64
following
791% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
7
Album
Bits and Bobs
Camera
NIKON D7200
Taken
4th June 2021 1:32pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
garden
,
fledgling
,
blue-tit
