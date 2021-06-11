Previous
Young greenfinch by rosiekind
Photo 2894

Young greenfinch

Like all the greenfinches, this youngster was a messy eater as you can see.
11th June 2021 11th Jun 21

Rosie Kind

@rosiekind
Rosie Kind
Lesley ace
Ah lovely capture.
June 11th, 2021  
