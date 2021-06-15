Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2897
Where there's a will, there's a way
I couldn't believe it when I looked out and saw Squizzer hanging from this feeder. It has a baffle above so I don't know how he managed to cling on like this!
15th June 2021
15th Jun 21
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
8761
photos
220
followers
66
following
793% complete
Photo Details
Views
9
Fav's
1
Album
Bits and Bobs
Camera
NIKON D7200
Taken
15th June 2021 9:49am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
squirrel
,
garden
,
bird-feeder
,
squizzer
