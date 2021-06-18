Previous
Oh dear he dropped it by rosiekind
Photo 2900

Oh dear he dropped it

This young goldfinch dropped the sunflower heart as he was feeding. Perhaps he needs a bib LOL. The goldies are always rather messy eaters but I love them anyway. If he was an adult, he would have red on his head.
18th June 2021 18th Jun 21

Rosie Kind

