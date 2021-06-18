Sign up
Photo 2900
Oh dear he dropped it
This young goldfinch dropped the sunflower heart as he was feeding. Perhaps he needs a bib LOL. The goldies are always rather messy eaters but I love them anyway. If he was an adult, he would have red on his head.
18th June 2021
18th Jun 21
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
Views
Album
Bits and Bobs
Camera
NIKON D7200
Taken
17th June 2021 5:49pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
bird
,
garden
,
feeder
,
goldfinch
