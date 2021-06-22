Sign up
Photo 2903
Potato flowers
I think the flowers on the potatoes are quite pretty so I thought a quick snap through the kitchen window would suffice.
22nd June 2021
22nd Jun 21
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
8776
photos
220
followers
66
following
795% complete
Tags
plants
,
garden
,
vegetable-patch
,
potato-flowers
Mickey Anderson
ace
I grew a few last year. LOL I must have missed a few as they are back!!!
June 22nd, 2021
