Photo 2907
Brave little blue tit
The little blue tits don't seem frightened of the starlings despite them being huge in comparison.
26th June 2021
26th Jun 21
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
8786
photos
220
followers
66
following
796% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Bits and Bobs
Camera
NIKON D7200
Taken
26th June 2021 11:42am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds
,
garden
,
feeder
,
starling
,
blue-tit
Diana
ace
This is such a lovely shot of the two.
June 26th, 2021
