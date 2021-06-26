Previous
Brave little blue tit by rosiekind
Brave little blue tit

The little blue tits don't seem frightened of the starlings despite them being huge in comparison.
26th June 2021 26th Jun 21

Rosie Kind

@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
This is such a lovely shot of the two.
June 26th, 2021  
