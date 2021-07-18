Previous
Thirsty pigeon by rosiekind
Photo 2925

Thirsty pigeon

After tucking into the suet pellets, he decided to visit the birdbath that I had just cleaned and filled up. I liked this shot because it shows the drops coming from his beak.
18th July 2021 18th Jul 21

Rosie Kind

