Photo 2925
Thirsty pigeon
After tucking into the suet pellets, he decided to visit the birdbath that I had just cleaned and filled up. I liked this shot because it shows the drops coming from his beak.
18th July 2021
18th Jul 21
0
0
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
3533
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
Bits and Bobs
Camera
NIKON D7200
Taken
18th July 2021 12:20pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
garden
,
birdbath
,
wood-pigeon
