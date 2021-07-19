Sign up
Photo 2926
Feeding the young
I saw this lovely blackbird with grubs in his beak so he's obviously still feeding little ones. I went along Wood Lane and only had a short walk as it's hot again today.
19th July 2021
19th Jul 21
1
0
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
Bits and Bobs
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
19th July 2021 10:43am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
blackbird
,
grubs
,
wood-lane
Taffy
ace
Wonderful capture of the morning feeding!
July 19th, 2021
