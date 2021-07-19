Previous
Feeding the young by rosiekind
Photo 2926

Feeding the young

I saw this lovely blackbird with grubs in his beak so he's obviously still feeding little ones. I went along Wood Lane and only had a short walk as it's hot again today.
19th July 2021 19th Jul 21

Rosie Kind

Taffy ace
Wonderful capture of the morning feeding!
July 19th, 2021  
