Photo 2932
And here's one of the young robins
You can just see that he is starting to get his red breast.
25th July 2021
25th Jul 21
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
Tags
bird
,
garden
,
young-robin
