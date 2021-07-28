Previous
You're rather close Robbie by rosiekind
You're rather close Robbie

I only just managed to get him in the frame and I really wanted him to hop back a bit so this is not cropped.
28th July 2021 28th Jul 21

Rosie Kind

Lesley ace
Gosh! Well done! He’s definitely giving you ‘the look’.
July 28th, 2021  
