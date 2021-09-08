Previous
Next
Welcome Messenger by rosiekind
Photo 2972

Welcome Messenger

This boat used to belong to a friend of ours who has sadly died. However, we went up to see his widow and had a lovely catch up in her garden.
8th September 2021 8th Sep 21

Rosie Kind

ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
814% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise