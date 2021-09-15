Sign up
Photo 2976
Grey wagtail
He was quite camouflaged in this shot as he blended in with his background.
15th September 2021
15th Sep 21
1
1
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
8969
photos
218
followers
67
following
815% complete
2969
2970
2971
2972
2973
2974
2975
2976
1980
3589
2975
3590
3591
1981
2976
3592
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Bits and Bobs
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
15th September 2021 11:12am
Tags
bird
,
grey-wagtail
,
waterhall-park
Diana
ace
Fabulous shot and pop of yellow.
September 15th, 2021
