Photo 3028
Squizzer posing nicely
I couldn’t resist posting this showing Squizzer’s nice white tummy. He certainly keeps himself clean. As usual, he’s looking very innocent but he has been chasing around with 2 of his mates.
19th November 2021
19th Nov 21
2
3
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
9105
photos
217
followers
56
following
829% complete
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
Bits and Bobs
Camera
NIKON D7200
Taken
19th November 2021 3:33pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
squirrel
,
animal
,
garden
,
squizzer
Diana
ace
I feel like picking him up and giving him a cuddle! Beautiful shot.
November 19th, 2021
Lady Magpie (Heather)
ace
What a lovely capture of this cute squirrel, I'm sure it was posing for you. FAV
November 19th, 2021
