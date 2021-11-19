Previous
Next
Squizzer posing nicely by rosiekind
Photo 3028

Squizzer posing nicely

I couldn’t resist posting this showing Squizzer’s nice white tummy. He certainly keeps himself clean. As usual, he’s looking very innocent but he has been chasing around with 2 of his mates.
19th November 2021 19th Nov 21

Rosie Kind

ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
829% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
I feel like picking him up and giving him a cuddle! Beautiful shot.
November 19th, 2021  
Lady Magpie (Heather) ace
What a lovely capture of this cute squirrel, I'm sure it was posing for you. FAV
November 19th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise