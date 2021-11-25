Previous
That's a big berry for a little bird by rosiekind
It's another robin but I didn't realise until I got home and saw this on my laptop that the robin had a huge berry in his beak. I thought I would post it anyway although it was a long way off and this is heavily cropped.
25th November 2021 25th Nov 21

Rosie Kind

@rosiekind
That is a lovely wintry pic (bbbrrrrr)......hope the poor thing did not choke on that big berry !
November 25th, 2021  
