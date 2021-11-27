Sign up
Photo 3034
Poor blackbird doesn't get a look in
It's such a shame as I like to see them in the garden but the food has all been gobbled up by the squirrels and I don't know how I can stop them.
27th November 2021
27th Nov 21
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
9122
photos
216
followers
56
following
3027
3028
3029
3030
3031
3032
3033
3034
2001
3662
3032
3663
3033
3664
3034
3665
Views
5
Fav's
1
Album
Bits and Bobs
Camera
NIKON D7200
Taken
27th November 2021 12:20pm
Tags
bird
,
leaves
,
garden
,
blackbird
