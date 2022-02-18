Sign up
Photo 3091
She braved the wind to have her lunch
In this photo you wouldn't think we had any wind but I had to take a few before I got one that wasn't swaying about.
18th February 2022
18th Feb 22
Rosie Kind
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
Photo Details
Tags
bird
,
garden
,
feeder
,
collared-dove
