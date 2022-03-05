Sign up
Photo 3103
Little dove
I had just put some food on the bird table and this little dove settled on the roof of the table before tucking in to the seeds.
5th March 2022
5th Mar 22
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
Tags
bird
,
garden
,
birdtable
,
collared-dove
