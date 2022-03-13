Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3109
The pollinator
I saw this bee on the plum blossom and told him that I hoped we would have some plums this year because last year there didn't seem to be any.
13th March 2022
13th Mar 22
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
9337
photos
210
followers
55
following
851% complete
View this month »
3102
3103
3104
3105
3106
3107
3108
3109
Latest from all albums
3767
3107
3768
3769
3108
3770
3771
3109
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Bits and Bobs
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
13th March 2022 11:02am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bee
,
insect
,
pollinator
,
plum-blossom
,
wood-lane
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A lovely shot - and the bumble bee is enjoying the pollen -- Let's hope for no late frost this year to ruin all his hard work !!
March 13th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close