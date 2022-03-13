Previous
Next
The pollinator by rosiekind
Photo 3109

The pollinator

I saw this bee on the plum blossom and told him that I hoped we would have some plums this year because last year there didn't seem to be any.
13th March 2022 13th Mar 22

Rosie Kind

ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
851% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
A lovely shot - and the bumble bee is enjoying the pollen -- Let's hope for no late frost this year to ruin all his hard work !!
March 13th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise