Pretty little yellowhammer by rosiekind
Pretty little yellowhammer

I saw several little yellowhammers along Wood Lane. I think they must like it up there.
17th April 2022 17th Apr 22

Rosie Kind

@rosiekind
Jo Worboys
Wonderful shot, as they don't stay still long to have a chance at a picture
April 17th, 2022  
Kitty Hawke ace
Such lovely bright colours.
April 17th, 2022  
