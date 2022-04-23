Sign up
Photo 3137
The doves
I usually see this pair together as they seem to go everywhere together. They are on top of the bird table and the one on the right is just deciding to swoop onto the table beneath.
23rd April 2022
23rd Apr 22
Rosie Kind
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
Bits and Bobs
Camera
NIKON D7200
Taken
23rd April 2022 12:08pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds
,
garden
,
bird-table
,
collared-doves
