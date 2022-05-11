Previous
As if you're not wet enough Robbie by rosiekind
Photo 3153

As if you're not wet enough Robbie

I couldn't believe it when I looked through the kitchen window and saw Robbie in the bath. He certainly got a good soaking but I thought the rain itself would be enough. Clearly I was wrong
11th May 2022

Rosie Kind

ace
@rosiekind
Krista Marson
cute shot
May 11th, 2022  
Granny7(Denise)
That is one wet bird!
May 11th, 2022  
Merrelyn
He was wet on top so he might as well be wet on the bottom too :)
May 11th, 2022  
