Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3153
As if you're not wet enough Robbie
I couldn't believe it when I looked through the kitchen window and saw Robbie in the bath. He certainly got a good soaking but I thought the rain itself would be enough. Clearly I was wrong
11th May 2022
11th May 22
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
9465
photos
204
followers
56
following
863% complete
View this month »
3146
3147
3148
3149
3150
3151
3152
3153
Latest from all albums
3827
2055
3151
3828
3152
3829
3153
3830
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
Bits and Bobs
Camera
NIKON D7200
Taken
11th May 2022 3:00pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
garden
,
robin
,
birdbath
,
robbie
Krista Marson
ace
cute shot
May 11th, 2022
Granny7(Denise)
ace
That is one wet bird!
May 11th, 2022
Merrelyn
ace
He was wet on top so he might as well be wet on the bottom too :)
May 11th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close