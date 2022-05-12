Sign up
Photo 3154
Flowers from my garden
Pink May blossom top left, blue lupins top right, pink lupin bottom left and clematis bottom right
12th May 2022
12th May 22
1
1
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
9467
photos
204
followers
56
following
3147
3148
3149
3150
3151
3152
3153
3154
Tags
flowers
,
garden
,
clematis
,
lupins
,
may-blossom
Granny7(Denise)
ace
Beautiful Fav
May 12th, 2022
