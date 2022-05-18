Previous
Let us out by rosiekind
Photo 3159

Let us out

The goose family were still in the gardens and I just had to get a photo of them standing at the gate looking as though they wanted to get out. Apparently they will be there until July because the youngsters won't be able to fly until then.
18th May 2022 18th May 22

Rosie Kind

