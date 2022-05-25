Sign up
Photo 3163
Feeding the little one
The parents are very good and spend so much time giving them suet balls from one feeder and seed from another. They alternated what they gave them.
I am so lucky to be able to watch these little birds through the kitchen window.
25th May 2022
25th May 22
Album
Bits and Bobs
Camera
NIKON D7200
Taken
25th May 2022 12:13pm
Tags
baby
,
birds
,
garden
,
parent
,
washing-line
,
blue-tits
