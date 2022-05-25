Previous
Next
Feeding the little one by rosiekind
Photo 3163

Feeding the little one

The parents are very good and spend so much time giving them suet balls from one feeder and seed from another. They alternated what they gave them.

I am so lucky to be able to watch these little birds through the kitchen window.
25th May 2022 25th May 22

Rosie Kind

ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
866% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise