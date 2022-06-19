Sign up
Photo 3185
Betsey Blackbird
She has been coming to the feeder regularly which reminds me - I must go and top the feeders up.
19th June 2022
19th Jun 22
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
9550
photos
203
followers
56
following
872% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
11
Album
Bits and Bobs
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
19th June 2022 11:42am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
garden
,
feeder
,
female
,
blackbird
