The rescue horses by rosiekind
Photo 3188

The rescue horses

I had to post a card to my sister for her birthday so I took my camera so that I could photograph the horses in the field opposite.
24th June 2022 24th Jun 22

Rosie Kind

@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
Diana ace
What a lovely shot of these beautiful horses enjoying their freedom.
June 24th, 2022  
