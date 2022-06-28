Previous
Singing yellowhammer by rosiekind
Photo 3191

Singing yellowhammer

It was lovely to hear so many birds singing. I am so lucky that I live in a village where there are nice places to walk and lots of wildlife.
28th June 2022 28th Jun 22

Rosie Kind

@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
