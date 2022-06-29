Previous
Next
My friend the kite by rosiekind
Photo 3192

My friend the kite

There are lots of red kites these days but I always love to see them and I took this just before my battery died.
29th June 2022 29th Jun 22

Rosie Kind

ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
874% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise