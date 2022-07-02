Previous
Baby robin by rosiekind
Baby robin

Unlike previous years I haven't named this robin as I don't know who his parents are. When Robbie used to bring his children to my feeders I used to name them but I think Robbie is no longer about as I haven't hand fed a robin at all this year.
Rosie Kind

