Photo 3206
Collared dove
This is one of the collared doves that comes into the garden.
27th July 2022
27th Jul 22
Rosie Kind
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
9618
photos
205
followers
56
following
Views
9
Album
Bits and Bobs
Camera
NIKON Z 6_2
Taken
25th July 2022 11:00am
Tags
bird
,
garden
,
collared-dove
