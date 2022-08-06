Previous
Naughty puss by rosiekind
Photo 3213

Naughty puss

I don't know what this cat was watching but he sat looking intently on the ground to start with until he saw me pointing my camera through the kitchen window.
6th August 2022 6th Aug 22

Rosie Kind

Lesley ace
Haha he looks very guilty.
August 6th, 2022  
