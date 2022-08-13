Sign up
Photo 3217
Dahlia
One of a few growing in our garden. They have had a hard time surviving this heat.
13th August 2022
13th Aug 22
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
Photo Details
Album
Bits and Bobs
Camera
NIKON D7200
Taken
13th August 2022 12:06pm
Privacy
Tags
plant
,
flower
,
garden
,
dahlia
