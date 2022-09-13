Previous
Posing nicely by rosiekind
Photo 3236

Posing nicely

I don't usually post photos of cats but when I saw this one today I thought he posed rather nicely so it would be rude not to!
13th September 2022

Rosie Kind

Helen Jane ace
definitely looks like he is posing for the camera here Rosie. A fine portrait indeed.
September 13th, 2022  
