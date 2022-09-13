Sign up
Photo 3236
Posing nicely
I don't usually post photos of cats but when I saw this one today I thought he posed rather nicely so it would be rude not to!
13th September 2022
13th Sep 22
1
2
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
Views
9
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
Bits and Bobs
Camera
NIKON Z 6_2
Taken
13th September 2022 10:05am
Tags
animal
,
cat
,
village
Helen Jane
ace
definitely looks like he is posing for the camera here Rosie. A fine portrait indeed.
September 13th, 2022
