Photo 3241
Collared doves
Here they are together munching on the bird table
27th September 2022
27th Sep 22
Rosie Kind
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
Tags
birds
,
garden
,
bird-table
,
collared-doves
