Then I saw him again

What a lovely surprise to see him again. I think this must be his territory. It's a shame I daren't go to Priory on my own with my camera as I shall have to see when Steve is free to accompany me. I was scared by some people who rode round me on bikes when I was on my own once but fortunately I managed to catch up with some people and walk round with them. If someone had waved a knife at me I would have reluctantly had to surrender my camera. Such a dreadful world we live in these days.