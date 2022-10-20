Sign up
Photo 3254
What a lovely voice he had
I love to hear the robins singing as they have such wonderful voices. This little one was singing his heart out.
20th October 2022
20th Oct 22
Rosie Kind
@rosiekind
Camera
NIKON Z 6_2
Taken
13th October 2022 10:53am
Tags
bird
,
singing
,
robin
,
newton-leys
