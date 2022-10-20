Previous
What a lovely voice he had by rosiekind
Photo 3254

What a lovely voice he had

I love to hear the robins singing as they have such wonderful voices. This little one was singing his heart out.
20th October 2022 20th Oct 22

Rosie Kind

