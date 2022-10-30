Sign up
Photo 3260
Feeding time
I was amazed to see this huge swan so close to this little girl who obviously enjoyed feeding the ducks, etc. at Priory Country Park.
30th October 2022
30th Oct 22
1
0
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
Bits and Bobs
Camera
NIKON Z 6_2
Taken
30th October 2022 11:45am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
ducks
,
girl
,
father
,
swan
,
priory-country-park
Kitty Hawke
ace
Goodness....I would have moved smartly away (with the child!)
October 30th, 2022
