Previous
Next
Feeding time by rosiekind
Photo 3260

Feeding time

I was amazed to see this huge swan so close to this little girl who obviously enjoyed feeding the ducks, etc. at Priory Country Park.
30th October 2022 30th Oct 22

Rosie Kind

ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
893% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Kitty Hawke ace
Goodness....I would have moved smartly away (with the child!)
October 30th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise