Photo 3261
Fungi
These are from my garden and it definitely feels like Autumn now especially seeing various fungi popping up. I can't believe it's November already!
1st November 2022
1st Nov 22
2
2
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
Tags
garden
,
fungi
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a sweet find!
November 1st, 2022
Hazel
ace
A lovely autumnal shot!
November 1st, 2022
