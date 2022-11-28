Sign up
Photo 3278
Flying in a white sky
There was some blue sky and despite me asking him to fly into the blue, he decided to stay in the cloudy white sky. Well you can't have it all I suppose!
Every time I see a red kite I think of the Beatles song "Mr Kite" and sing it in my head.
28th November 2022
28th Nov 22
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
7
Bits and Bobs
NIKON Z 6_2
28th November 2022 12:35pm
Public
red-kite
bird-of-prey
wood-lane
