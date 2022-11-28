Previous
Flying in a white sky by rosiekind
Flying in a white sky

There was some blue sky and despite me asking him to fly into the blue, he decided to stay in the cloudy white sky. Well you can't have it all I suppose!

Every time I see a red kite I think of the Beatles song "Mr Kite" and sing it in my head.
28th November 2022

Rosie Kind

