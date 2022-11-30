Sign up
Photo 3279
Singing dunnock
I also saw this dunnock singing in the sunshine. It is so much better today because the sun has actually been shining.
30th November 2022
30th Nov 22
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
Bits and Bobs
Camera
NIKON Z 6_2
Taken
30th November 2022 12:47pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
village
,
dunnock
,
station-road
