Photo 3281
Naughty Squizzer
He was after the birds' food even though I had cleaned and replenished his nut box.
7th December 2022
7th Dec 22
1
0
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
9838
photos
191
followers
54
following
898% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
Bits and Bobs
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
7th December 2022 11:43am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
squirrel
,
animal
,
garden
,
squizzer
Dawn
ace
A lovely capture
December 7th, 2022
