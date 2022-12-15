Previous
Next
Icy patterns by rosiekind
Photo 3288

Icy patterns

Both of today's photos have been taken with my phone as I didn't want to take my camera out in case I slipped on the ice. However, I thought it was particularly pretty.
15th December 2022 15th Dec 22

Rosie Kind

ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
900% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Margaret Brown ace
Beautiful lovely detail
December 15th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise