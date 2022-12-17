Previous
I don't think I would like to eat like this by rosiekind
Photo 3290

I don't think I would like to eat like this

It made a change to see Woody who had landed on the suet balls but as soon as he saw me pointing my camera at him, he flew off to the peanuts. I don't think it's a very good way to eat your food though lying down.
17th December 2022 17th Dec 22

Rosie Kind

