Photo 3290
I don't think I would like to eat like this
It made a change to see Woody who had landed on the suet balls but as soon as he saw me pointing my camera at him, he flew off to the peanuts. I don't think it's a very good way to eat your food though lying down.
17th December 2022
17th Dec 22
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
9860
photos
191
followers
54
following
901% complete
3283
3284
3285
3286
3287
3288
3289
3290
3287
4046
3288
4047
3289
4048
3290
4049
Views
8
Fav's
1
Album
Bits and Bobs
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
17th December 2022 2:35pm
Tags
bird
,
garden
,
feeder
,
great-spotted-woodpecker
