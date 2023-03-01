Sign up
Photo 3333
Nicely framed
I can't believe it's March already although it seems more like April as we have had showers on and off all day which is why I haven't been out for a walk.
1st March 2023
1st Mar 23
0
0
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
9985
photos
183
followers
53
following
913% complete
View this month »
Tags
bird
,
garden
,
bird-table
,
collared-dove
