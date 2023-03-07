Sign up
Photo 3337
Squizzer
I can never resist him when he stands like this.
7th March 2023
7th Mar 23
1
0
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
9996
photos
181
followers
53
following
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
Bits and Bobs
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
7th March 2023 2:09pm
Exif
View Info
Tags
squirrel
,
animal
,
garden
,
squizzer
Kitty Hawke
ace
haha.....'Please Miss....can I have some more' !
March 7th, 2023
