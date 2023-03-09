Previous
Five little long tailed tits by rosiekind
Five little long tailed tits

The long tailed tits often come as a small flock. These 5 were certainly enjoying the suet balls. They are quite fussy though and only like certain ones from Wilco.
9th March 2023 9th Mar 23

Rosie Kind

@rosiekind
