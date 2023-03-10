Sign up
Photo 3339
Singing his heart out
This photo came up as a memory on Facebook and as I really like it, I thought I would post it on here.
10th March 2023
10th Mar 23
2
4
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
Tags
bird
,
singing
,
garden
,
robin
gloria jones
ace
Perfect!
March 10th, 2023
Peter
ace
Simply gorgeous image beautifully presented Rosie, a big Fav:)
March 10th, 2023
