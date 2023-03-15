Sign up
Photo 3340
These two made me laugh
After eating all the mealworms, these 2 decided to sit in the feeder and watch what else was going on in the garden.
15th March 2023
15th Mar 23
2
2
Rosie Kind
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
Tags
birds
,
garden
,
feeder
,
starlings
Kitty Hawke
ace
haha....guarding 'their' feeder against all comers !
March 15th, 2023
Skip Tribby - 🍀
ace
You must have a "Kind"er heart than me. I shew away starlings whenever they show up at our feeder. You get a flock of these come in and they can clean out your feeder in no time plus they keep all the birds that you want to feed away.
March 15th, 2023
