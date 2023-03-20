Sign up
Photo 3343
Bobbie Blackbird
Sitting in the willow tree in my neighbours garden.
20th March 2023
20th Mar 23
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
10015
photos
183
followers
53
following
915% complete
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
3
Album
Bits and Bobs
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
20th March 2023 11:09am
Tags
bird
,
blackbird
,
willow-tree
Lesley
ace
Ah lovely. He’s keeping an eye on you.
March 20th, 2023
