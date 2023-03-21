Previous
Goldie by rosiekind
Photo 3344

Goldie

It was lovely to see this goldfinch sitting on top of one of the sticks planted in my vegetable plot.
21st March 2023 21st Mar 23

Rosie Kind

Diana ace
Such a stunning capture of this beauty.
March 21st, 2023  
