Photo 3344
Goldie
It was lovely to see this goldfinch sitting on top of one of the sticks planted in my vegetable plot.
21st March 2023
21st Mar 23
Rosie Kind
ace
@rosiekind
I completed my first year in October 2012 but I'm just as addicted as ever. I have learnt so much from viewing other people's...
10018
photos
183
followers
53
following
916% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
Bits and Bobs
Camera
NIKON D500
Taken
21st March 2023 1:09pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
garden
,
goldfinch
Diana
ace
Such a stunning capture of this beauty.
March 21st, 2023
